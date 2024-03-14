R-Truth makes hilarious claim following WWE RAW

R-Truth continued to make people laugh after making a hilarious claim about himself two days after getting beat up by Damian Priest on WWE RAW.

Truth was supposed to be doing media work for WWE last Monday but forgot what day it was and showed up to RAW. Damian Priest asked general manager Adam Pearce for a fight and got it against their "former Judgment Day member."

It was a back-and-forth match, with Truth using the moves of his childhood idol, John Cena, in the ring. However, Mr. Money in the Bank was too much as he secured the pinfall victory. Judgment Day then beat up Truth before doing the same thing to Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

Two days after the beatdown, R-Truth was a guest on WWE's The Bump along with NXT Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin. One of the topics discussed was Corbin asking Truth when they will go ghost hunting.

Apparently, Corbin has been planning the trip for five years now and it keeps getting delayed. Truth finally came clean and confirmed that he's "allergic to ghosts."

"You're gonna be doing the ghost hunting but I'll be in the car though, you know what I'm saying?" Truth said. "I'll help you with the equipment but I'll be heading right back out. I like the connection right there. ... Me and ghosts don't get along. I'm allergic to ghosts. Excuse me, 'ghosteses,' all of them." [ 49:24 - 49:52]

R-Truth on his current run following his return from injury

R-Truth missed more than a year due to a torn quad, returning at last year's Survivor Series: WarGames. He then began a story with the Judgment Day wherein he was trying to become a member.

Truth made a lot of money from merchandise sales during the feud, and he talked about his current run with WWE – Die Woche. He believes he's having the best run of his career, being over the crowd and making an impact on WWE television.

"Right now, I am more over, I'm more popular, I'm making more of an impact than I ever made in my whole career and it's because of the quad injury so it's because of that time being gone and coming back now, it's all good. I'd do it all over again." [H/T Post Wrestling]

R-Truth's story with Judgment Day is far from over. He's set to team up with The Miz and face Indus Sher in a qualifying match next week on WWE RAW. If they win, they have a chance at winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in a Six Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40.