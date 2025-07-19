"R-Truth is now another wrestler on the card" – Veteran blasts WWE booking

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 19, 2025 00:25 GMT
R-Truth recently underwent a transformation [Image Credit: wwe.com]

R-Truth returned to WWE at Money in the Bank on June 7 after news of his release led to widespread criticism from fans. Vince Russo, the company's former head writer, recently gave his honest take on the SmackDown star's booking.

Truth, also known by his real name Ron Killings, defeated John Cena via disqualification on the June 20 episode of SmackDown. The 53-year-old also beat Aleister Black on July 11 in a surprisingly short two-minute match.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Russo criticized WWE's creative team for failing to capitalize on Truth's momentum:

"Look at what they've done with R-Truth already. R-Truth attacked Cena a couple of times after the marks cried like a bunch of babies. He attacked Cena a couple of times, and now he's in an angle with Aleister Black. So, after all of that, R-Truth is now another wrestler on the card." [26:49 – 27:12]
Truth reinvented himself as Ron Killings following his return. The veteran wrestler also cut his hair and began to show a more serious side to his comedic persona.

Vince Russo questions the logic behind Aleister Black vs. R-Truth in WWE

On June 20, R-Truth attacked Kit Wilson before the Pretty Deadly member was scheduled to face Aleister Black on SmackDown. A week later, Black hit Truth with a Black Mass during an in-ring segment.

Although Vince Russo watches WWE programming every week, he struggles to remember any major moments from the Black vs. Truth feud:

"I think he's [R-Truth] in an angle with Aleister Black because he looked at Aleister Black crooked. I think that's what the angle is. I watch the show and I couldn't figure out what the angle is." [27:15 – 27:29]

In a separate video, Russo denied a claim from AEW's Christopher Daniels about their time together in TNA.

Please credit Vince Russo and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

