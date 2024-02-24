R-Truth reacts to recent misunderstanding ahead of Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar R-Truth reacted to a recent misunderstanding regarding the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The veteran performer returned to the Stamford-based company at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 and has been involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day ever since. Truth has tried to make his way into the group despite getting attacked by the faction members on multiple occasions.

Ahead of the upcoming premium live event, the 52-year-old has seemingly flown to Austria instead of Australia. The veteran performer took to social media, claiming he had reached the European country but could not see anyone in the hotels and stadiums.

WWE's official Twitter handle replied to R-Truth's video with facepalm emojis. In response to the Stamford-based company's reaction, the former 24/7 Champion asked the wrestling promotion a hilarious question:

"So this is MY fault??🤷🏽‍♂️ ," he asked.

You can check the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Damian Priest predicted R-Truth could end up in a completely different place

Since his return from injury, Truth has constantly been following The Judgment Day members. The former United States Champion has even claimed to be a part of the heel faction on multiple occasions.

During a recent interview with Craig O'Donoghue of The West Australian, Damian Priest was asked if R-Truth would travel to Australia alongside other members of Judgment Day for the upcoming premium live event. The Archer of Infamy responded by saying no one knows where the veteran is going to end up:

"Who knows where Truth is going? I don't know if he's going to Australia, or Japan, who knows where he's going to end up if he gets on a plane. No, it's another one of those crazy things that by accident, we just have a dynamic that the people have been going crazy about. And who would have thought R-Truth with Judgment Day, makes no sense whatsoever," said Damian Priest.

Expand Tweet

Damian Priest and Finn Balor are scheduled to defend the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate at Elimination Chamber: Perth. For those unaware, The Judgment Day members have held the titles for over four months.

Will Priest and Balor successfully defend their titles? Sound off in the comments section below.