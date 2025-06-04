R-Truth received a great send-off before WWE release, says veteran

R-Truth's time with WWE ended abruptly, and many people across the industry have been shocked by it over the past few days. Meanwhile, Disco Inferno looked at it from a business perspective and believes he received a great send-off by the promotion.

Ad

Last month, R-Truth feuded with John Cena and received a one-on-one match against his "childhood" hero at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, The Franchise Player didn't turn back, even though Truth got merchandise and an entrance similar to the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the veteran stated that R-Truth received a great send-off from management as he got to go up against John Cena. Moreover, Inferno said that the new merchandise and Ron Cena moniker was a great severance package for the former United States Champion on his way out of the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Trending

"Dude, take away from the standpoint of the fans and talent, if you're in the office, are you going to sign everybody that's 53 years old? The guy's had a great career. He's 53. They're not going to renew him again. He's just a comedy character... However, bro, what a send-off this guy got. He got a match against John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event, and his t-shirt now is the number one seller. So, you're giving the guy a great severance package out the door," Inferno said. (From 03:52 to 04:26)

Ad

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Ad

R-Truth reportedly turned down WWE's offer

R-Truth was in the Stamford-based promotion for over 15 years, and no one wanted the comedic legend to leave the company after he announced it himself on X. While the news came as a shock, there was more to the matter at hand, and reports claim that Truth was presented with an option to stay in WWE.

On Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's WrestleVotes Q&A, the insider claimed that the former United States Champion was offered a new contract with a significant reduction, which he eventually turned down. While the accurate numbers weren't presented, it was stated that both parties parted ways when they couldn't come to terms.

Ad

Ad

It'll be interesting to see what the veteran does outside WWE.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More