R-Truth received a great send-off before WWE release, says veteran

R-Truth's time with WWE ended abruptly, and many people across the industry have been shocked by it over the past few days. Meanwhile, Disco Inferno looked at it from a business perspective and believes he received a great send-off by the promotion.
Last month, R-Truth feuded with John Cena and received a one-on-one match against his "childhood" hero at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, The Franchise Player didn't turn back, even though Truth got merchandise and an entrance similar to the Undisputed WWE Champion.
Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the veteran stated that R-Truth received a great send-off from management as he got to go up against John Cena. Moreover, Inferno said that the new merchandise and Ron Cena moniker was a great severance package for the former United States Champion on his way out of the Stamford-based promotion.
"Dude, take away from the standpoint of the fans and talent, if you're in the office, are you going to sign everybody that's 53 years old? The guy's had a great career. He's 53. They're not going to renew him again. He's just a comedy character... However, bro, what a send-off this guy got. He got a match against John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event, and his t-shirt now is the number one seller. So, you're giving the guy a great severance package out the door," Inferno said. (From 03:52 to 04:26)
R-Truth reportedly turned down WWE's offer
R-Truth was in the Stamford-based promotion for over 15 years, and no one wanted the comedic legend to leave the company after he announced it himself on X. While the news came as a shock, there was more to the matter at hand, and reports claim that Truth was presented with an option to stay in WWE.
On Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's WrestleVotes Q&A, the insider claimed that the former United States Champion was offered a new contract with a significant reduction, which he eventually turned down. While the accurate numbers weren't presented, it was stated that both parties parted ways when they couldn't come to terms.
It'll be interesting to see what the veteran does outside WWE.
