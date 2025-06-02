R-Truth release "mind-boggling, mystifying, downright stupid," ex-WWE star says

R-Truth unexpectedly announced on June 1 that he is leaving WWE. Stevie Richards, a WWE talent from 1999 to 2008, shared his honest opinion on the situation after hearing the news.

Truth is widely viewed as one of the best comedic characters in wrestling. The 53-year-old's popularity increased during his recent storyline with John Cena. The two men went one-on-one at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, with Cena securing the win.

On The Stevie Richards Show, Richards told host James Romero that WWE management had made a bad decision:

"I think the theme or the word for this entire clip is deservedly so. Deserve! He deserves every bit of money, accolades, opportunities that are still able to be afforded to him. This has to be the most mind-boggling, mystifying, downright stupid release that I've ever seen in wrestling history." [11:19 – 11:41]

On May 30, Truth followed up his Saturday Night's Main Event defeat against Cena by losing to JC Mateo on SmackDown. The match turned out to be his final WWE in-ring encounter.

Stevie Richards on R-Truth's merchandise sales

In recent weeks, R-Truth's 'Ron Cena' shirt has become one of the best-selling pieces of WWE merchandise. Following his departure, the item has already been removed from the company's online store.

Stevie Richards joked that WWE should also release Karrion Kross and other top merchandise sellers:

"That's even stupider now. That's even dumber. You might as well release Karrion [Kross]. Release all your top five merch sellers. I've got no doubt R-Truth was consistently getting one of the biggest reactions on house shows. I know he got big reactions on TV and Saturday Night's Main Event, and I dare say if he did have any other t-shirts in the past, he would have been selling in the top 10, possibly." [11:49 – 12:14]

Richards added that Truth has the same babyface appeal as former ECW and WWE star Tommy Dreamer. He thinks both men can maintain popularity with fans regardless of whether they win or lose matches.

