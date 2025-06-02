R-Truth release shocks the industry; WWE analyst: "First ballot WWE Hall of Famer"

R-Truth's WWE release has left the wrestling world in shock. He had a massive match against John Cena only a few weeks ago at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX, which made his departure even more unexpected. WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg recently shared his thoughts on the situation.
Fans all around the world are displeased with WWE's decision to part ways with the former United States Champion. Many pro wrestlers have also expressed their disappointment following the shocking development.
Peter Rosenberg felt that Truth's release was very shocking. On X, he wrote that there was nobody more beloved backstage in WWE than R-Truth. Rosenberg added that the veteran was a first-ballot future Hall of Famer.
"Didnt want to post before speaking with the man himself.; simply put -- there is NO ONE more beloved backstage than @RonKillings ..a wrestling show and locker room without Truth is a worse show and locker room. He is a first ballot hall of famer and one of the best to ever do it."
O'Shea Jackson Jr. makes major plea to Triple H after WWE releases R-Truth
Besides fans and pro wrestlers, popular actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. also reacted to R-Truth's WWE exit. Jackson also made a request to the Chief Content Officer, Triple H.
Truth was a part of WWE for over 19 years, including his two-year run as K-Kwik from 1999 to 2001. He holds the record for the most 24/7 Title reigns with 54. After the news of his release surfaced online, O'Shea Jackson Jr. asked The Game to give a proper farewell to Truth before his contract expires.
"When the contract is up, let @RonKillings give the universe a proper goodbye. @WWE" he wrote
WWE stars, including The Miz, Rhea Ripley, and Big E, also sent their heartfelt wishes to the former United States Champion after his departure was confirmed.