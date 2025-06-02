R-Truth release shocks the industry; WWE analyst: "First ballot WWE Hall of Famer"

R-Truth's WWE release has left the wrestling world in shock. He had a massive match against John Cena only a few weeks ago at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX, which made his departure even more unexpected. WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg recently shared his thoughts on the situation.

Ad

Fans all around the world are displeased with WWE's decision to part ways with the former United States Champion. Many pro wrestlers have also expressed their disappointment following the shocking development.

Peter Rosenberg felt that Truth's release was very shocking. On X, he wrote that there was nobody more beloved backstage in WWE than R-Truth. Rosenberg added that the veteran was a first-ballot future Hall of Famer.

"Didnt want to post before speaking with the man himself.; simply put -- there is NO ONE more beloved backstage than @RonKillings ..a wrestling show and locker room without Truth is a worse show and locker room. He is a first ballot hall of famer and one of the best to ever do it."

Ad

Trending

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

O'Shea Jackson Jr. makes major plea to Triple H after WWE releases R-Truth

Besides fans and pro wrestlers, popular actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. also reacted to R-Truth's WWE exit. Jackson also made a request to the Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

Truth was a part of WWE for over 19 years, including his two-year run as K-Kwik from 1999 to 2001. He holds the record for the most 24/7 Title reigns with 54. After the news of his release surfaced online, O'Shea Jackson Jr. asked The Game to give a proper farewell to Truth before his contract expires.

Ad

"When the contract is up, let @RonKillings give the universe a proper goodbye. @WWE" he wrote

Expand Tweet

WWE stars, including The Miz, Rhea Ripley, and Big E, also sent their heartfelt wishes to the former United States Champion after his departure was confirmed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More