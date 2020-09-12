At Survivor Series 2011, The Rock and John Cena would join forces to face The Miz and R-Truth. The feud was heated and saw Cena and The Rock come away with the win. Talking about facing The Rock and John Cena at Survivor Series 2011, R-Truth revealed how everyone behaved backstage at Madison Square Garden after the match was done, during his interview with TalkSPORT.

Today we finish counting down some of @WWE’s most memorable moments at The Garden! November 20, 2011: The Rock & John Cena vs. R-Truth & The Miz: Survivor Series 2011. WWE live TV returns to The Garden TOMORROW! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/msw5Ng3u2Y — MSG (@TheGarden) September 8, 2019

R-Truth reveals details of his 2011 Survivor Series match against John Cena and The Rock

R-Truth talked about facing John Cena and The Rock while teaming up with The Miz at Survivor Series.

"Back when I was K-Kwik and The Rock was there, I think I did maybe one Royal Rumble with Rock. And that was the first time we physically did something. Coming back around to where it was me and Miz versus Rock and [John] Cena, that was the first time ever, throughout my career that we physically worked together."

R-Truth continued, saying that he and The Miz knew that they were having a special moment facing The Rock and Cena in the ring at the same time.

"I remember when me and Miz, we didn’t say nothing to each other walking through the hallway on the way to gorilla. We got in the ring, the smoke cleared and we could see Madison Square Garden was sold out. Packed out. We looked across the ring and there was Rock and Cena. We looked at each other and just smiled and right there we gave each other a dap and a hug. We both knew what that meant right there."

After the match was over, backstage, everyone was extremely happy and there was a lot of high-fiving. The Rock and John Cena beat them and it was a fun match for all to see.

The Rock and John Cena vs The Miz and R-Truth! Rock stole the show! https://t.co/sQUfp3WNOe — Raashaan Myers (@raashaan) April 4, 2020

Advertisement

"Everybody was high-fiving – no egos around! No egos at all, man. It was all gratitude, humbleness, respect, appreciation – we were all a team at the time, man. To me, that was one of the highest pinnacles of my career. Just one of the best fulfilled moments where I can pat myself on the back and say I did it."

Readers can also watch Hurricane Helms talk to Sportskeeda about his experience working with The Rock.