R-Truth shares heartbreaking event that happened during his WrestleMania moment

WWE RAW Superstar R-Truth recently opened up about a significant moment in his life coinciding with a serious medical emergency for his cousin Rosco.

Over the years, Truth has become one of the most recognized wrestlers in the WWE Universe. The superstar took that to the next level in the ladder match at WrestleMania XL, defeating former world champion Finn Balor. So, at WrestleMania Night One, R-Truth had a grand victory in the WWE Tag Team Championship.

On the same day when Truth had a historic win, his cousin Rosco had a stroke. The superstar took to his social media account to share heartfelt words for his cousin's support for him.

"My cousin Rosco had a stroke the night I had my Big Wrestle Mania winning the WWE tag team championship (emoji) , He has ALWAYS been my biggest supporter! Every time I see him he would tell me how proud of me he was, That meant more to me than anything!! Life doesn’t come with a handbook, experience is the best teacher, take time to stop, breath, listen, learn, and absorb. We create make and will remember the memories (emoji) make’em count #imagetright," Truth wrote.

Matt Hardy penned down a congratulatory message for R-Truth after his victory in WrestleMania XL

Matt Hardy wrote a congratulatory message for Truth after his title win at WrestleMania XL.

Hardy took to his Twitter account to send a message in which he wrote that the superstar deserved this moment. He also attached a picture of himself, Jeff Hardy, and Truth posing for the click.

“Hell yeah - Congrats R-Truth @RonKillings, you deserved this #WrestleMania moment! Happy for The Awesome Truth!” he wrote in the post's caption.

WWE Universe is excited to see what new accomplishments Truth will achieve in the near future.

