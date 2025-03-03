R-Truth has a surprising five-word message after John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber

R-Truth sent a five-word message after John Cena turned heel by betraying Cody Rhodes at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. This will go down as one of the most shocking events in the history of the Stamford-based promotion.

Cena won the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match and punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41. Moments later, he was greeted by Cody Rhodes, who refused to align with The Rock. This led to Cena shockingly turning heel by hitting Rhodes with a low blow.

On social media, Truth claimed he was crashing out after Cena's heel turn. Judging by his message, the 53-year-old seemed still in shock.

"Think I might crash out," wrote Truth.

Check out Truth's Instagram post:

IShowSpeed is ready to help the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes after John Cena's heel turn

Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed wants to help Cody Rhodes after John Cena turned heel and betrayed The American Nightmare at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto PLE.

Speed was an entrant in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match and was brutally Speared by Bron Breakker. He also accompanied Logan Paul during his United States Championship defense against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on his live stream, Speed reacted to Cena's heel turn with the following message:

"I gotta balance the power, bro, I gotta balance the power. Ain't no way I'll live for the day that John Cena turned into the bad guy. Ain't no way John Cena turned into the bad guy. I gotta balance the power, bro, I gotta balance the power, bro. I'm gotta take my shirt off. Ain't no way. Ain't no way. John Cena has never been a bad guy a day in his life. I might gotta put him in his place, bro."

Cena will challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. He is hoping to win his 17th WWE world championship and break Ric Flair's record at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

