R-Truth teases new heel alliance on WWE SmackDown

R-Truth is in the third innings of his WWE career, after returning to the company at Money in the Bank last month. He was released after his feud with John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event in May. However, the fans vociferously protested his departure and forced Triple H and company to bring him back.
Moreover, the R-Truth we see now is more serious, destructive, and means business. He is no longer a comical character who would go around doing humorous stuff backstage. The former 24/7 Champion knows that he is in the last leg of his wrestling career and wants to make the most out of it.
The 53-year-old has seemingly hinted at forming a new faction that includes three other WWE champions. On his Instagram account, R-Truth uploaded a selfie photo of himself along with Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford (Street Profits), and former NXT Champion, Carmelo Hayes. In the caption, he wrote,
"Let’s go where we going."
Truth's post sent many fans into thinking whether he's on his way to form a new faction on SmackDown. Heel groups in WWE have been doing well recently, like Solo Sikoa's MFT or Seth Rollins' new faction. It elevates all the wrestlers in a particular group.
The forming of a new faction also makes sense for R-Truth because he is not involved in any big feud with any other superstar on SmackDown. He squared off against Aleister Black last week and managed to win the bout after rolling over the former AEW star for a pin.
Similarly, The Street Profits lost their WWE Tag Team Championship to Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy of the Wyatt Sicks last week. Carmelo Hayes is also not engaged in any other storyline on SmackDown. He last competed in the King of the Ring quarter-final on the June 13, 2025, edition of the blue brand..
The coming of these four would be interesting for the fans, with R-Truth leading them toward new things in the promotion.
Hall of Famer says company WWE didn't want "Smoke" over R-Truth's exit
WWE legend, Mark Henry, recently spoke on R-Truth's unceremonious exit from the Stamford-based promotion. During the recent episode of Shak Wrestling, Henry said that the Triple H regime didn't want the smoke from Truth's firing, and said that the fans pushed the company to bring back the legend.
The Hall of Famer also stated an interesting fact that, despite making limited appearances, R-Truth still had the fans cheering for him when he came out to fight John Cena.
"WWE did not want that smoke. They didn't want they didn't want the fans to be like, 'This is a guy that was number one in t-shirt sales. You gonna get rid of him?' This is a guy that just the week before had a match against your champion and got as much of a reaction as the champion did walk into the ring. This is a guy that had three matches in the year prior, but he was still able to go to the ring and have everybody in the building cheer him. I dare you to name another wrestler that happened to this year," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]
Apart from Henry, former SmackDown Women's Champion, Natalya also acknowledged Truth's fanbase and remarked that the fans' love for the 53-year-old legend was unparalleled. It will be interesting to see what R-Truth does next in the company.
