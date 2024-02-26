R-Truth traveled 5985 miles for WWE RAW; may still not make the show

WWE Superstar R-Truth recently took to social media to share that he showed up for this week's Monday Night RAW in the wrong city.

Truth's character in World Wrestling Entertainment is one of the funniest on-screen personas ever. The former 24/7 Champion even made The Judgment Day segments funny for a few weeks as he regularly showed up alongside the fearsome stable.

Ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, R-Truth took to Twitter to upload a hilarious video where the star wondered where his fellow wrestlers were as he went to Austria instead of the show's venue in Perth, Australia.

Truth did something similar again as he went to San Francisco instead of San Jose, which is this week's venue for Monday Night RAW. The star might not make it to the show even after seemingly traveling for 5985 miles from Austria to San Francisco.

"San Francisco, California, right? [Tried to spell out the city's name]. San Francisco, Monday Night RAW, that's why I am here," Truth said.

You can check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Dave Meltzer believes R-Truth shouldn't have been pinned by The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that he believes a member of the DIY should have been pinned instead of R-Truth by The Judgment Day on last week's episode of WWE RAW because the former 24/7 Champion is currently over with the crowd.

"Great match, but the wrong finish. They had three other guys that weren't nearly as over as R-Truth. I know in their slotting, R-Truth is this comedy guy who you don't take seriously, but, at some point, when someone gets hot, you don't have to beat them. He's been at shows, he's been at house shows, he's getting a big pop. You can beat Gargano, you can beat Ciampa, it doesn't matter, you know what I mean?"

Many fans wanted R-Truth to join The Judgment Day and become a permanent member. However, it seems like Truth might distance himself from the fearsome group after several brutal beatdowns. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for the 52-year-old's future.

What do you think about Truth's current character in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.