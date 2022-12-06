On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE Hall of Famer JBL featured in multiple segments.

Former WWE Champion, The Miz, tried to gain entry to JBL's Invitational Poker Tournament on this week's RAW. However, he was denied by the Hall of Famer. Other stars including Dexter Lumis, AJ Styles, and the Alpha Academy were also seen sharing the screen with JBL backstage on RAW, which led to a six-man tag team match also featuring Baron Corbin.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized Triple H's style of booking. He criticized the creative team for making "meaningless matches," especially by using backstage segments featuring JBL.

Russo added that the entire episode of RAW stemmed from the backstage card game.

"They ran out of people bumping into each other in the back and making matches. So, they figured, use this throughout the show to make meaningless matches. That was the whole point of this bro, that was the mindset put into this show. We already set up a match last week, that was at the top of the show. Elias is out, I don't know why. We're gonna have two girls Triple Threat Matches and the rest of the show is going to stem from what goes down during this card game. That's it, bro," said Vince Russo. [49 – 51:20]

Vince Russo believes that JBL's current WWE storyline makes no sense unless he returns to in-ring action

Speaking on a previous edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that JBL's current storyline made no sense unless he returned to in-ring action.

Since returning to the company, the Hall of Famer has aligned himself with Baron Corbin and has been heavily featured in backstage poker game segments. Russo said:

"See bro, normally I would say in a case like this because you're right Chris, it doesn't make any sense, I don't get it, it's never going to get over. But in a case like this I would say, JBL needed the money but I know, he don't need the money, I know that's not it. You can rule that out, this doesn't make any sense. Unless this a way for JBL to make a comeback."

As of right now, it seems like JBL will only be managing Corbin and won't return to in-ring competition himself in WWE. However, there is always an outside chance of him competing in the squared circle at some point down the line.

