Randy Orton accused of "attempted murder" by 33-year-old WWE star

A current WWE Superstar has shared a tweet targeting Randy Orton following the events of Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

The Viper made his long-awaited return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. He teamed up with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins in a WarGames bout against Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day.

At one point during the contest, Randy Orton hit a devastating RKO on The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh after he was thrown down the top of the cage. McDonagh has now shared a two-word comment in reaction to Orton's actions at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

"Attempted murder. 😒"

Orton was a big addition to the babyface squad in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series. In the end, The Viper and his team picked up a huge victory over The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

The massive win was immediately overshadowed by CM Punk's return to WWE after almost a decade. Punk came out and received a loud pop from the capacity crowd. He did Orton's iconic pose and waved 'hi' at the former WWE Champion as well.

