  • Randy Orton arrived at WWE SmackDown with a special guest

By Marc Middleton
Modified Mar 14, 2025 18:54 GMT
Randy Orton poses for fans on WWE SmackDown
Randy Orton poses for fans on WWE SmackDown (Photo Credit: wwe.com)

Randy Orton is gearing up for his 20th WrestleMania event. After his recent explosive comeback at Elimination Chamber, the third-generation superstar will wrestle on tonight's SmackDown. WWE is currently on its Europe Tour on the Road To WrestleMania, with the upcoming episode of the blue brand taking place in Barcelona, Spain.

The Apex Predator's Road to WrestleMania 41 has no clear direction, but since returning earlier this month with a surprise RKO to Kevin Owens, Orton now has KO and Carmelo Hayes on his radar. Last Friday, the veteran delivered a scathing promo at The Prizefighter. Nick Aldis later booked Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes for tonight's SmackDown in Spain.

Orton brought a special guest with him on WWE's annual Road to WrestleMania tour of Europe this year: Kim Orton. The wife of The Viper often attends various WWE events, but the lengthy overseas tour was likely too much fun to pass up. The official WWE Instagram account shared footage of The Ortons arriving at Olimpic Arena in The City of Counts.

"@randyorton has arrived for #SmackDown in Barcelona where he’ll go one-on-one with @carmelo_wwe TONIGHT! [television emoji] 8ET/7CT on @usanetwork," wrote WWE with the video below.

Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes on tonight's blue brand episode will be a rematch of their first-ever singles bout. On the May 17, 2024, edition of SmackDown, Orton defeated Hayes in the quarter-finals of the 2024 King of The Ring tournament. Orton made it to the finals but lost to Gunther.

Randy Orton in action on WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode will be taped at Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain. Below is the updated lineup:

  • Cody Rhodes will appear on MizTV
  • Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes
  • B-Fab vs. Charlotte Flair
  • WWE Tag Team Championship: #DIY (c) vs. The Street Profits

Tonight's SmackDown episode will be live on Netflix in the international markets. The show will still air at 8 pm ET on the USA Network in the United States.

