Randy Orton breaks character to claim his heart breaks for WWE rival

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is among the most vicious characters on the roster. However, the veteran recently broke character while speaking about a rival's recent injury.

The Apex Predator was scheduled to wrestle Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. However, on the April 4 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Prizefighter made his way to the squared circle to reveal he had to undergo surgery to treat his neck injury.

In a recent interview with Complex, Randy Orton claimed his heart breaks for Kevin Owens. The veteran noted he hated that the former WWE Universal Champion had to go through a tough physical and mental journey. The Viper added that KO was paying the price of putting his body through a lot.

“If we're being real here, my heart breaks for Kevin,” Orton said. “I think, first and foremost, I just hate that he's gotta go through that. Even more than a physical journey he's gotta go on to let his body heal, it’s a mental journey too. His body's been through it, and now he's paying that price, like he said in the ring the other day. We all pay the price at one point or another.” [H/T: Complex]

Wrestling veteran believes Randy Orton should break massive WWE record instead of John Cena

John Cena is slated to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader is currently tied with Ric Flair at 16 World Title wins.

Speaking on Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Magnus noted that John Cena winning the record 17th World Title would serve no purpose. He pushed for Orton to be the one breaking the record. The 65-year-old also noted that the 14-time World Champion signed a five-year deal with the company in 2024.

"It really serves no purpose to just have him break the record just because. I'd rather see it be somebody, you know, Randy Orton signed a five-year deal. He's gonna be around. What was he, 14-time champion right now?" he said. [From 45:05 to 45:20]

You can check out the video below for Magnum's comments:

Only time will tell if John Cena manages to dethrone Cody Rhodes to win a historic 17th World Championship. Irrespective of the result, Randy Orton seemingly has ample time to one-up Cena and Flair.

