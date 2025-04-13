John Cena shouldn't win his 17th World Title; another WWE star must break the record, says veteran

John Cena is aiming to break the record for most World Title reigns recognized by WWE. Currently, he and Ric Flair hold the joint top spot with 16 each. However, wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. expressed his desire to see another top star break that record.

Earlier this year, Cena embarked on his Farewell tour. The 47-year-old WWE legend has been vocal about his intention to win his 17th World Championship. At Elimination Chamber, he earned a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship by winning the six-man bout. The recently turned heel superstar will now challenge The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41. However, Magnum T.A. wants to see Randy Orton hold that record.

Speaking on the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, the wrestling veteran claimed Cena winning his 17th World Title and breaking the record would serve no purpose. Meanwhile, he suggested that Orton be the one to break that record instead. The Viper is currently a 14-time former World Champion:

"It really serves no purpose to just have him break the record just because. I'd rather see it be somebody, you know, Randy Orton signed a five-year deal. He's gonna be around. What was he, 14-time champion right now?" Magnum said. [45:05 - 45:20]

Magnum T.A. thinks John Cena could turn babyface again at WWE WrestleMania 41

Heading into this year's Show of Shows, John Cena unexpectedly turned heel for the first time in over two decades. However, wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. suggested the Leader of the Cenation could turn babyface again at WrestleMania 41.

The 65-year-old claimed the babyface turn could happen after the 47-year-old legend potentially loses the title match to Cody Rhodes:

"It wouldn't surprise me for him to lose the belt and turn back babyface right after. I mean, lose the match and, you know, have a, you know, just have a moment of redemption."

It will be interesting to see if Cena can win a historic 17th World Title before hanging up his boots by the end of this year.

