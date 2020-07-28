It's an undeniable fact that Randy Orton is the top heel in WWE at the moment. There's no one more vile and despicable in the company than The Viper.

Orton has become more aggressive and will do whatever it takes to pick up a win, which is why he's managed to reinvigorate his career this year. Bringing back the Punt Kick and that old sadistic nature has placed him right at the top of the card.

Following a, sadly, halted rivalry with Edge where he picked up the final win in the feud, Orton has taken out three legends in the past few months. Along with the Rated-R Superstar, Randy Orton brutalized both Christian and Big Show.

Now, he's got his eyes set on a prize. Specifically, the WWE Championship.

Randy Orton calls out Drew McIntyre

The WWE Champion knocked off Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 and Big Show during the post-show as well. He also defeated Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank and recently conquered Dolph Ziggler at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Still, his greatest challenge may be lying ahead of him in the form of The Viper.

A motivated Legend Killer is a dangerous thing. Randy Orton opened Monday Night RAW tonight and laid out the challenge for Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. McIntyre is yet to respond to it, but knowing the Scottish Psychopath, we could be in for an incredible title match at The Biggest Party Of The Summer.