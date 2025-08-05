Randy Orton Doesn't "Love the Idea" Behind New WWE Show

Randy Orton isn't thrilled about the idea behind a new WWE show. The Viper has been one of the Stamford-based company's consistent performers over the years and has wrestled across multiple eras. He was also a part of this year's SummerSlam, making him the WWE star with the most matches at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Ad

Orton also featured in Netflix's WWE: Unreal docuseries, which pulled back the curtain on the creative process of the company. It gave fans an insight into how a WWE show is put together and what goes on behind the scenes.

While the series has proven to be a hit, Orton isn't exactly a fan of the concept. During an appearance on The Maggie and Perloff Show, the 14-time World Champion shared his honest thoughts on WWE: Unreal.

Ad

Trending

"The old school in me doesn’t love it. But I've learned over the last few years, especially, you gotta change with the times. I think there’s a large amount of fans out there that are very curious, and they want to know behind the scenes how we do what we do and make it look so effortless two, three, or four nights a week," he said. [From 30:16 to 30:45]

Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Randy Orton mentioned that he misses the magic of the old days when fans used to be puzzled over the authenticity of the action in the ring. Coming from a family rooted in wrestling tradition, his stance is understandable. However, he understands there is an audience that wants to watch how things come together during a pro wrestling show.

"Honestly, I don’t love the idea. But it’s intriguing, and I think there’s a large group of fans that are gonna love seeing what it takes to put on a WWE show,” he added. [From 31:36 to 31:48]

Ad

Ad

WWE: Unreal captured the booking from the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE up to WrestleMania 41 and how various feuds and pushes were decided. There are already reports of Netflix going ahead with the second season of the show.

Randy Orton didn't have a successful outing at SummerSlam 2025

Randy Orton wrestled his 17th match at SummerSlam this past weekend, making him the WWE star with the most appearances at this PLE. However, the occasion didn't turn out to be ideal.

Ad

He teamed up with country music star Jelly Roll to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match. But despite a valiant effort from Roll, he was eventually pinned by Paul after a Frog Splash, ending the night in defeat for The Viper.

Ad

It remains to be seen what's next for Randy Orton after his SummerSlam disappointment.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit The Maggie and Perloff Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!