Randy Orton could face former Universal Champion in a first-time-ever match at WrestleMania 40, according to WWE Universe

Randy Orton has been riding high since returning to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames last weekend. As the road to WrestleMania begins in a few weeks, fans have been pondering who will be The Viper's opponent in Philadelphia next year.

The Apex Predator continued his feud with The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW earlier this week. After a face-off with Rhea Ripley, the returning legend defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. Last night, the 43-year-old stalwart appeared on SmackDown and officially signed Nick Aldis' offer to become an exclusive member of the blue brand.

Orton also sent a bone-chilling warning to The Bloodline, asking Paul Heyman to call out Roman Reigns en route to Royal Rumble. It's only a matter of time before The Tribal Chief and The Viper come face to face.

With Orton set to rekindle a lengthy program with The Bloodline heading into WrestleMania, WWE Universe has mapped out a different direction for The Viper.

The Wrestle Features Twitter handle recently put out a poll to ask fans who Randy Orton should face at WrestleMania 40.

Some fans named Finn Balor as a potential opponent for The Legend Killer, as the two men have never crossed paths in a singles competition. However, it is unlikely that the match will come to fruition anytime soon, given that the two men are working on different brands.

Yet, a lot can change in the next few months, as the road to WrestleMania is usually unpredictable. Check out some of the reactions below:

Do you want to see Balor vs. Orton at The Showcase of Immortals next year?

Randy Orton tipped by veteran to renew feud with Jey Uso

The Viper may have made peace with Jey Uso, but the Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter thinks The Viper would go after the former Bloodline member in the future.

"I am gonna predict, by the way, that the Randy Orton-Jey Uso marriage currently, that they are pals now, that's not going to last. Randy Orton, The Apex Predator, never forgets," said Apter.

Only time will tell what the company has in store for Orton. But as of now, a match with Roman Reigns seems inevitable.

Do you want to see Orton dethrone Reigns?