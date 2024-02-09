Randy Orton facing WWE legend after 2 decades at WrestleMania 40 wouldn't be a bad idea, according to Matt Morgan

Randy Orton's status for WrestleMania 40 remains in the air after he failed to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

The Viper has been eyeing revenge on The Bloodline since he returned from a back injury at Survivor Series last year. However, he hasn't been seen on SmackDown since Royal Rumble, leaving fans fretting over his WrestleMania plans.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan stated that he wouldn't mind seeing Randy Orton face The Rock at The Show of Shows since Roman Reigns is entangled in a feud with Cody Rhodes:

"I don't hate that because Randy's been spicy lately himself. He could have some real good comebacks. I'm surprised they're not doing Rock and Roman. But let me ask you this. Would you rather have Rock and Roman? Or would you rather have Rock be a part of the freakin Bloodline and just throw gasoline on the entire wrestling Galaxy for the next 20 years because no one's beating him?" [25:17 - 25-44]

Randy Orton names his dream WrestleMania opponent

Speaking on a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Randy Orton expressed his desire to face John Cena one last time for the title at WrestleMania:

"A dream match for me would be to somehow find myself in a situation where I'm fighting Cena, at WrestleMania, for the title."

Cena and Orton have been each other's biggest rivals, but they haven't had the chance to share the ring at The Showcase of the Immortals. With The Cenation Leader's career winding down, it will be interesting to see if he will return to give the WWE Universe what they've been waiting for years.

