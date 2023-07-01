Randy Orton could finally return to WWE and help 37-year-old star who's in "trouble," thinks legend (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter stated that Randy Orton could continue his alliance with Matt Riddle upon his much-anticipated return to WWE.

The Viper has been away from the global juggernaut for more than a year now. He last competed in May 2022, when he and Riddle lost their RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos. Since then, there's been a lot of chatter about when Orton would heal from his back problems and show up in WWE again.

As expected, a recent report that suggested Randy Orton could be back anytime soon has led to his legion of fans rejoicing. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated the best way for WWE to bring back Orton would be to re-form RK-Bro with Matt Riddle.

"Matt Riddle is in trouble; he's got that bad ankle. So that's where he fits in. He's gotta come back in there," said Bill Apter.

Check out the full video below:

Kurt Angle also shared a positive update on Randy Orton

On a recent episode of his The Kurt Angle podcast, the Olympic gold medalist also shared an update on The Viper's current status. Angle stated that Orton was on the path to recovery and would return to WWE's programming soon.

“Doing good man. He recovered from his back surgery. I think he’s gonna come back pretty damn soon. He’s doing much better, yes," said Kurt Angle.

Real-EST @WrestlinRealest I’ve been manifesting a Randy Orton return for months, Idc if it’s at MITB or not, my boy will be back



I won’t be able to control myself man I’ve been manifesting a Randy Orton return for months, Idc if it’s at MITB or not, my boy will be back I won’t be able to control myself man https://t.co/AS0x3Z9gWH

Considering Money in the Bank 2023 is just a few hours away, it's safe to say Orton showing up unexpectedly at the show would result in a monster pop.

What do you make of Bill Apter's prediction about Randy Orton's WWE return? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes