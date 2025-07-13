Randy Orton finally ties up negative streak with top WWE star; their first match was 14 years ago!

WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently faced a popular former world champion at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Viper ended a negative streak at the event. The star is none other than former World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre.
At SNME, Randy Orton locked horns with Drew McIntyre in a singles match. Orton had rapper Jelly Roll by his side, while McIntyre came out with Logan Paul. In the last stages of the match, Roll pushed Paul when the latter was talking trash to him ringside, which distracted The Scottish Warrior. The Apex Predator then took advantage of the situation by hitting a vicious RKO on his opponent and won the contest via pinfall.
Orton and McIntyre have faced each other in singles matches 10 times (including tonight's SNME clash) throughout their careers. Their first match came on the October 3, 2011, edition of RAW, which ended in The Viper's favor.
According to the Cage Match database, The Legend Killer's win at Saturday Night's Main Event marked his fourth victory over The Scottish Warrior, who already had four wins over Randy going into tonight's bout. Meanwhile, two of their matches have ended in a no-contest. Randy Orton had a negative streak against McIntyre before this win, as he lost the previous two outings against the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.
It remains to be seen if Randy Orton's current feud with Drew McIntyre will continue after their match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.
