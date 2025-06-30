Randy Orton gets a new WWE name

Randy Orton's hopes of challenging John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title again suffered a big blow at Night of Champions. However, one of his actions in Saudi Arabia earned him an interesting new moniker.

The opening match of Night of Champions saw Orton face Cody Rhodes in the final of the 2025 Men's King of the Ring Tournament. The two stars pushed each other to the limit, with some unexpected twists.

In the closing moments, Orton tried to bring a steel chair into play, but the referee stopped him. The Viper then ripped off the padding from the top turnbuckle, which ultimately proved to be a huge mistake.

After a back-and-forth exchange, Cody Rhodes countered an RKO and sent Randy Orton crashing into the exposed steel. The American Nightmare quickly took advantage of the situation and connected with the Cross Rhodes for the three-count.

While Orton lost the bout, his in-ring craftiness during the turnbuckle spot was acknowledged by Michael Cole on commentary, who called the WWE legend "Cerebral Orton."

Cody Rhodes comments on Randy Orton at WWE Night of Champions

Shortly after his victory at Night of Champions, Cody Rhodes praised Randy Orton. He mentioned Orton's support in his career and said that The Viper is a future WWE Hall of Famer.

The American Nightmare also added that Night of Champions 2025 was not Randy Orton's last appearance in Saudi Arabia.

"First of all, I have to thank Randy Orton, The Legend Killer. Nothing but respect for the guy who mentored me, the guy who spoke up for me. He's a future Hall of Famer and this isn't his last stop, here in Saudi Arabia," Rhodes said after his win.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Legend Killer in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Could he help his former Legacy partner dethrone John Cena at SummerSlam 2025? Only time will tell.

