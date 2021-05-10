Randy Orton shares his alternative career choice if he hadn't joined WWE

Randy Orton is a veteran in the pro-wrestling business, having spent close to 20 years of his career with WWE. However, at a young age, The Viper did not consider wrestling as a possible profession and showed interest in other things.

The former 14-time WWE Champion recently appeared on The Kurt Angle Show, where he discussed what it was like being in a WWE locker room at a young age.

Randy Orton's father Bob Orton worked with WWF for a while and, during this time, regularly brought a young Randy with him. After seeing the colossal size of the men before him, Orton felt it would be impossible for him to follow in his father's footsteps.

Instead, he wanted to become a herpatologist (a person who studies reptiles), due to his fascination with snakes:

"I never once had the confidence in myself to think that I could do what my dad did. You know I was in the locker room at a very young age and I saw these huge mountains of men joking and laughing...just...just...behemoths! and I'm back there as a little kid. That day forward, seeing all those men, I never once considered myself to be able to go toe to toe with them or be on their level in any way, shape or form. My interest was in animals. At a very young age I remember I caught a Garter snake in the backyard, and was fascinated by it. Even to this day I have a fascination with reptiles and I wanted to be a herpatologist, which is someone that is interested in the study of reptiles," said Randy Orton.

It is quite interesting to note that Randy Orton ended up getting a nickname that matched his interest in reptiles and snakes. It must have been fate that he was given such a name.

Randy Orton has left his retirement plans in the hands of his wife

Randy Orton has had a very successful WWE career, but no one can deny that he is getting up there in age. Orton is now 41 years old and could be inching closer to his retirement date.

The Viper believes that he can still keep going, but realizes that he is getting older. As such, he has left his retirement in the hands of his wife, Kim Orton. Randy stated that he will retire once his wife tells him he's too old to be handing out RKOs.

He doesn't have any post-retirement plans beyond wanting to enjoy life with his family. A great idea from the Legend Killer.