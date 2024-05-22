Randy Orton is the greatest professional wrestler, claims former WWE champion

Randy Orton is one of the most decorated performers in WWE history. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya recently claimed that The Viper is the greatest professional wrestler in the world.

The 44-year-old is currently participating in the ongoing King of the Ring Tournament. Orton is scheduled to lock horns with Tama Tonga in the semifinals this Friday. The winner will face Gunther at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

On the most recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Natalya and former World Champion JBL were asked to share their takes on the upcoming contest between The Apex Predator and The Bloodline's recent recruit. In response, Nattie gave her honest opinion about Randy Orton, proclaiming the 14-time World Champion to be the greatest professional wrestler in the world. She further referred to the veteran as someone she would like to emulate in the ring.

"I think Randy [Orton] is the greatest professional wrestler in the world. I just feel like when you watch his work, he's just in a league of his own. Even as a female, he is somebody that I would want to emulate in the ring," said Natalya.

You can watch the entire episode below:

Randy Orton opens up about his insane body transformation following WWE return

Randy Orton returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames last year after being forced out of action due to an injury for about 18 months. Following his much-awaited return to professional wrestling, The Viper appears to be in the best physical shape of his career.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Orton shed light on his insane body transformation. He mentioned changing his diet to put on some weight. The former WWE Champion stated that six months after his surgery, he was able to work on his body without suffering from any pain:

"I had the surgery, things were going well, and I changed my diet—and I started packing on a few pounds. About six months post-surgery, I was able to do things in the gym that I hadn’t been able to do my entire 30s. I was able to start working on my glutes, my hamstrings, and my lower back, and I had no pain. Man, I went from 240 pounds to 280. I’m 275 right now, and I feel fu**ing fantastic! I feel like I was meant to be this heavy my whole life, but my frame wasn’t able to sustain it until this fusion," he said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Randy Orton has been involved in several intriguing storylines following his return from injury. The veteran has, however, yet to win a title after making his comeback.