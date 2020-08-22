Randy Orton on what hated thing Vince McMahon told him to do in WWE

At WWE SummerSlam, Randy Orton is set to face Drew McIntyre for his WWE Championship. In the build-up to the match, Randy Orton has been in rare form and has destroyed anyone who has come in his way — Christian, Ric Flair, Big Show, or even Shawn Michaels. As a heel, Randy Orton has seemingly awoken a different side to his character, something that he has always been able to do in WWE. Randy Orton recently revealed some things that he had to do as a babyface that he hated and that Vince McMahon asked him to do.

In a recent interview, Randy Orton talked about how much more he enjoyed working as a heel than he did as a babyface in WWE.

Randy Orton on what he hated to do as a babyface in WWE that Vince McMahon wanted

Randy Orton has been a part of WWE for a long time and during that time has worked as both a face and a heel. However, his runs as a heel have been far more special. Talking about how he had to act differently as a babyface, Randy Orton revealed that he had to act differently thanks to instructions from Vince McMahon.

I tried to change the speed of my punches, I tried to smile more. Even for a little while, every night when I went through the curtain from RAW, SmackDown, pay-per-view – whatever – Vince McMahon would say “I wanna see that smile!” and I hated that [laughs]. So I’m a good guy coming to the ring, everyone was used to me being an asshole heel and now I’m smiling. That wasn’t what people wanted me to be. They wanted me to be cocky, evil, narcissistic, vicious, devious and I think I’m able to play those attributes better than being the happy-go-lucky good guy that’s fighting for all the kids in the audience. There’s a time and a place for all of that, but that wasn’t me.

Randy Orton will face Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam for the WWE Championship.