Randy Orton hits back at AJ Styles for calling him a 'turd'

Randy Orton is one of the most active WWE Superstars on Twitter. The Viper is as dangerous on social media as he is inside the ring. In a recent back and forth with wrestler RJ City, Randy Orton took a dig at AJ Styles, calling him a 'flat-earther'.

For those who don't know who a flat-earther is, it is someone who believes the earth is flat. You're welcome!

AJ Styles recently talked about this topic on his official Twitter channel. The former WWE Champion noted that he is not a flat-earther but he does find some of the theories regarding it interesting.

“For instance, the whole flat Earth thing. I’m with you guys. Randy Orton likes to be a turd...I’m like, come on! There are some interesting things that come up, and I was like, wow, that’s interesting. You know? But it was never, ‘It’s flat! It’s flat! You’re gonna fall!’ It’s never been like that. Just because I said that was interesting I’m now a flat Earther? I’m like, alright then.”

AJ Styles further talks about how he enjoys conspiracy theories and says that the JFK assassination theories are quite intriguing.

“That’s the thing about theories. There’s some interesting things. That’s when I go, well, have you heard this? There’s a lot of interesting theories. You know, JFK, 9/11, like, that’s interesting, you know?”

Randy Orton took to Twitter to respond to AJ Styles' statement

Randy Orton has often talked about how he likes to joke around with AJ Styles for his belief in the flat-earth theories.

Randy Orton and AJ Styles have been on-screen rivals and had given the fans tremendous matches. It is unlikely that we will see the two back in a program on WWE television anytime soon as AJ Styles is on SmackDown while Randy Orton is on RAW.

As per reports Randy Orton is set to feud with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and will likely face him at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, AJ Styles is busy being the Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown. He recently defeated The Original Bro Matt Riddle and will likely continue his program with Daniel Bryan going forward.