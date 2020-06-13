Randy Orton hypes the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" with an interesting tweet

Randy Orton sent out a hilarious tweet regarding his Backlash clash with Edge.

Randy Orton and Edge have fought against each other and worked as a team as well in the last 16 years.

Edge and Randy Orton's feud has been one of the best WWE storylines this year.

This Sunday at Backlash, we will get to witness the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" when friends-turned-foes, Randy Orton and Edge settle their differences in a traditional wrestling match where storytelling will play a major role. Recently, Randy Orton took to Twitter to hype his highly anticipated match in a way only the Viper can.

The 13-time World Champion wants fans to tune in to Backlash to see if his match against Edge lives up to the hype or ends up being a disappointment.

2 days until the #greatestwrestlingmatchever at #WWE #Backlash tune in to see if we deliver, or shit the bed! — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 12, 2020

The former Rated-RKO members last collided at WrestleMania 36 in a brutal Last Man Standing match where Edge bagged the victory. Expect the Apex Predator to win this time around so that WWE could book a decider match in the upcoming months to complete the trilogy.

Randy Orton and Edge's history

Randy Orton and Edge have crossed paths before. The Ultimate Opportunist ended Randy Orton's reign as the Intercontinental Champion (Vengeance 2004), which was about to touch the seven-month mark. Edge also cost the Viper an opportunity at the WWE Title back in 2010.

However, it will not be fair if I only mention their heated feuds here. Randy Orton and Edge also formed Rated-RKO in late 2006 to wreak havoc on the RAW roster.

The Legend Killer, during his recent appearance on After the Bell podcast, brought up that Edge took him under his wing when he was a newcomer and was also the first one to wish him luck. The fact that Randy Orton was Edge's top pick to wrestle with upon returning to WWE is considered by the former as the greatest compliment he could get in the sports entertainment business.

As Orton tweeted, it will be interesting to see whether the former World Tag Team Champions can put on the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' or not. We will find that out on June 14 at Backlash.