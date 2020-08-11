Randy Orton lays out Ric Flair to close this week's Monday Night RAW

Ric Flair has finally lost the love and support of Randy Orton. The Viper dressed the Nature Boy down on Monday Night RAW following a match with Kevin Owens.

Orton called Flair a liability, someone that could get in his way and even cost him the WWE Championship. That's something that Orton couldn't allow. However, Orton dug deeper, as he usually tends to do to any of his latest victims.

Ric Flair struggled to hold back tears as Randy Orton tossed him aside, claiming that he wasn't the 16-time World Champion that helped the Legend Killer all those years ago. The Flair Orton knew wouldn't have been in a coma on death's door two years ago.

Orton dug the knife deeper, saying that he knew that he was the son Flair always wanted. Every remark seemed to break the WWE Hall of Famer's heart that much more, but Flair still tried to fix things. Sadly, that lead to tragedy.

Randy Orton punt kicks Ric Flair on RAW

Ric Flair tried to get back on Randy Orton's good side, saying that when he woke up in the hospital years ago, the most important thing to him was calling everyone that he cared about and telling them that he loved them. Orton was one of those people.

Flair seemingly got through to Orton, with the former World Champion bringing him in for a deep hug. However, it was all a ruse. Orton dropped to his knees and caught Flair with a Low Blow.

As the power began to flicker, Orton lined up for a Punt Kick. The lights cut off just before Orton could connect, but when they came back, Flair was out cold and in bad shape.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre rushed to the ring, but not fast enough, as Orton got away after committing one of his most heinous acts of his career.