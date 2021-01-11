Randy Orton makes amusing request to MVP 

Randy Orton had a request for MVP of The Hurt Business after he assured Bobby Lashley that he will try to arrange a US title match between him and Riddle.

As previously reported, Bobby Lashley agreed to give Riddle a US title shot, after the latter requested the same via his official Twitter handle. The exchange came around a week after Riddle defeated Lashley on RAW Legends Night in a non-title match. Lashley had tagged MVP in his tweet, hinting that he wants MVP to arrange the match.

MVP was quick to respond to Lashley, and told him that he'll "make some calls". The tweet grabbed the attention of Randy Orton, who had a hilarious response to the same. Check out the tweet below:

Puff off! 💨 can I watch? 👋🏼 https://t.co/x8KH6xSuC8 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 11, 2021

Randy Orton is one of the most amusing WWE Superstars when it comes to Twitter work

WWE legend Randy Orton's Twitter and Instagram handles have always been goldmines for amusing content. Be it him teasing a move to All Elite Wrestling, or sending a hilarious message to his arch-rival John Cena, Orton has always made fans chuckle with his hilarious posts on social media.

Miss you @JohnCena. 😘 ps: Can you talk to @TheRock and see what his #wrestlemania plans are for 2020? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/Ly222EhUz4 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) October 5, 2019

The tweet embedded above was a follow-up to another tweet that Randy Orton had put up, asking The Rock for a match at WrestleMania 36. The Rock jokingly rejected the offer and reminded Orton that his body is still recovering from the beatdown The Viper gave him at WrestleMania 20.

Fans might remember that Orton, Ric Flair, and Batista faced The Rock and Mick Foley at WrestleMania 20 in 2004 in a winning effort.

Fans were quick to sense what Randy Orton was hinting at in his response to MVP. Orton is one of the greatest heels in WWE history and has revitalized his career as a top villain over the past year. Similar to his work as a wrestler, when it comes to interacting with fellow Superstars on Twitter, there aren't many who do it better than him.