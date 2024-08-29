Randy Orton makes surprising claim about his career ahead of World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at WWE Bash in Berlin

Randy Orton has won 14 World Championships throughout his 22-year run on WWE's main roster. However, The Viper recently claimed that his World Title record is not his top achievement.

The 44-year-old will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin this Saturday. Ahead of the anticipated clash, The Viper addressed being a 14-time World Champion in an interview with The Independent. He claimed the amount of titles that has won did not mean much to him when doctors told him he would not wrestle again while dealing with a serious back injury.

Orton added that all he cared about back then was continuing to do what he was passionate about. The WWE legend explained to the British outlet that although his statistics mean a lot to him, he now ranks longevity as the number-one achievement of his wrestling career:

"I think the longevity to me is going to be a big part of my legacy. The fact that I’ve had more pay-per-view [appearances] than any WWE Superstar I can think of in 20 years. There’s no one around that’s going to touch any records for a very long time. When it comes to those kinds of statistics, my titles, the amount of times I’ve won... all that means a lot to me, don’t get me wrong, but I think longevity for me right now is the No One," he said. [H/T: The Independent]

Will Randy Orton win his 15th World Title at WWE Bash in Berlin?

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, veteran journalist Bill Apter discussed the upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match between Randy Orton and Gunther at Bash in Berlin. He predicted that The Ring General would successfully retain his title.

Meanwhile, Apter also predicted that Gunther's Imperium teammate, Ludwig Kaiser, will interfere in the championship match and potentially betray The Ring General:

"I think he will [Gunther winning], but I think it's gonna be a really tough match. Very exciting, and the crowd is going to be insane. All the foreign crowds are wonderfully insane. And I think that Ludwig is gonna get involved in this title match, and that's gonna start the heat between him and Gunther at this point," he said.

Check out the entire episode below:

Gunther has held the World Heavyweight Championship since SummerSlam. It would be interesting to see if WWE would end the 37-year-old's title reign so soon.

