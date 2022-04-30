Randy Orton excitedly messaged WWE SmackDown star after Tyson Fury's latest victory

Randy Orton contacted Drew McIntyre after Tyson Fury mentioned the WWE SmackDown Superstar’s name in his post-fight press conference last week.

Fury defeated Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium to maintain his undefeated boxing record. Following the fight, the 33-year-old heavyweight said he plans to return to WWE later this year to "knock out" McIntyre.

Speaking to reporters on WWE’s UK tour, Orton revealed that he got in touch with his fellow superstar after hearing Fury’s comments.

“As soon as that fight was over and he was doing the press conference and he couldn’t wait to say Drew McIntyre’s name, I got on the phone right away to Drew.” Orton continued, “I was like, ‘Drew! Drew!’ and he had already tweeted it, pushing it, replying, and getting it out there.” [24:25-24:42]

Fury defeated Braun Strowman in his only previous WWE match at Crown Jewel 2019. Since then, The Gypsy King has aimed several light-hearted digs at McIntyre in media interviews.

Randy Orton’s opinion of Tyson Fury in WWE

WWE @WWE



just did his thing and earned a count-out VICTORY over @BraunStrowman at #TysonVsBraun A WIN'S A WIN. @Tyson_Fury just did his thing and earned a count-out VICTORY over @BraunStrowman at #WWECrownJewel A WIN'S A WIN.@Tyson_Fury just did his thing and earned a count-out VICTORY over @BraunStrowman at #WWECrownJewel! #TysonVsBraun https://t.co/m170Vs0N9W

While many fans dislike non-wrestlers appearing in WWE, Orton has always maintained that celebrities are welcome as long as they respect the business.

In Fury’s case, the 14-time World Champion has no problem with the Englishman returning to WWE to compete in another match.

“Drew’s great, he’s a smart guy,” Orton added. “He sees that opportunity and knows that would be huge for not only himself, but also for WWE. What do I think? I’ve met Tyson. He’s great, he’s a fan. So when these guys who are out of our industry come over and are fans and there’s that mutual respect, really you can do no wrong.” [24:42-25:06]

If Tyson Fury vs. Drew McIntyre happens, the match is expected to take place at WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3 in Wales. The premium live event, which is set to be held at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, will be WWE’s first UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992.

