Randy Orton must get 37-year-old star "back on track" upon his much-anticipated WWE return, says veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently stated that Randy Orton must get involved in a program with Matt Riddle upon his return to WWE to help the latter get "back on track."

The Viper has been away from WWE's programming since May 2022 owing to back issues. He even underwent a successful surgery and was rumored to be gearing up for an in-ring return. However, an update ahead of SummerSlam 2023 made it clear that Orton was not cleared for a comeback yet.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that whenever Randy Orton is fit to make a comeback, he must get involved with his former tag team partner, Riddle.

Apter feels The Original Bro was going through a rough patch as he was taking plenty of pinfall losses in recent weeks. The veteran journalist feels Orton could help the former United States Champion get back on track in the company upon his return.

"I think Randy Orton gotta do something with Riddle. Riddle is getting pinned a lot. He didn't look that great in the Battle Royal. And I think Randy Orton needs to come back and smack him around and get him back on track," said Bill Apter. [30:50 - 31:15]

Matt Riddle wants to form a stable with Randy Orton and Edge in WWE

A few weeks back, while appearing on WWE's The Bump, Matt Riddle opened up about the chances of forming his own stable in the global juggernaut.

Riddle stated that apart from recruiting his tag team partner, Randy Orton, he also wanted to include Edge in the stable and name it "Rated RK-Bro."

"You got Cody, he’s a stallion. You know [If] Randy ever comes back, that would be awesome. Edge… you know for a minute, I wanna do Rated RK-Bro, you know. But yeah, I would love to be in a group. Even if it is some dudes from NXT. They come up, I take them under the little bro wing and take them on to the main roster and they help me and I help them. Who knows? I don’t. I plant a lot of seeds," added Riddle.

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros

One of a Kind 🤙 It’s hard being different sometimes and I use to think I needed to fix something about myself but then I realized my happiness is no else’s business and I’m proud to be meOne of a Kind 🤙 pic.twitter.com/rK1hCZqBFH

Matt Riddle was in action on this week's episode of RAW, where he lost a fatal four-way match to determine the next challenger for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

Do you think aligning him back with Matt Riddle would be the best way forward when Orton returns? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

