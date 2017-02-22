WWE News: Randy Orton on the RKO vs the Diamond Cutter

Which is the better finishing manoeuvre?

RKO vs Diamond Cutter: Which is the better finisher?

What’s the story?

Randy Orton recently tweeted out on the question of whether the RKO or the Diamond Cutter is the more devastating move.

In case you didn’t know...

It was announced on Monday night that Diamond Dallas Page would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on March 31st, 2017. His in-ring career is unparalleled, as there’s not really anyone else in the history of professional wrestling that took the same path that he did.

Randy Orton, on the other hand, has recently won the 2017 Royal Rumble.

Normally, that would mean that he would face the WWE Champion at WrestleMania, but he has since refused to face Bray Wyatt for the championship, as he is currently a part of the Wyatt Family and he “refuses to challenge the master.”

The heart of the matter

“The Viper” recently tweeted the video below in an attempt to promote WWE’s hit new mobile game, WWE Champions.

In the tweet, he states that there’s no competition between the RKO and the Diamond Cutter, as it only takes one RKO to get to “Viperville“.

Diamond Cutter vs. The RKO? Not even a question. It only takes one RKO to go to #Viperville! #LetsSettleThis https://t.co/2BpXwDgYKj pic.twitter.com/pv2xWhTBVK — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) February 21, 2017

What’s next?

The Master of the Diamond Cutter, Diamond Dallas Page, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on the Friday night before WrestleMania 33, March 31st, 2017.

It is unknown as of yet who Randy Orton will face at WrestleMania 33.

Sportskeeda’s take

Just for the humour of the article, let’s look at the two manoeuvres. While the RKO is much more explosive of a manoeuvre because of Orton jumping in order to deliver the move, the Diamond Cutter seems more impactful from a kayfabe sense, just from how quickly Page would drop down to the canvas.

Both wrestlers are 6’5” tall, so height isn’t an issue. Therefore, the devastation of the move that wins here really comes down to Orton’s leap versus Page’s ability to hit the manoeuvre out of anywhere.

Also read: Randy Orton gets RKO'd by a kid

The opponent can see Orton leaping up for the manoeuvre, while the opponent has to figure out how to escape the cravat of DDP before he drops down to execute the Diamond Cutter, which happens incredibly suddenly.

Based on the evidence provided, I would say that the Diamond Cutter is more effective than the RKO, but only from the standpoint of how easy it is to evade the RKO in theory.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com