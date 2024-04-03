Randy Orton opens up about one particular regret of his WWE career

Legendary wrestler Randy Orton was a polarizing figure during the initial phase of his career. While The Legend Killer enthralled everyone with his gifted in-ring skills, his backstage demeanor left a lot to be desired.

Naturally, the former WWE Champion made plenty of mistakes during his younger days. Ahead of the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, Randy Orton revealed the biggest regret of his career.

In 2005, Cowboy Bob Orton Jr. was one of the nominees for the WWE Hall of Fame. The veteran wrestler handpicked his son, Randy, to induct him into the coveted club. During a recent episode of WWE Evil, the former Evolution member admitted that he failed to prepare a speech for the event as he had spent the previous night with a few guys he knew he shouldn't be hanging out with.

The legendary wrestler revealed that while he tried to speak from his heart, he couldn't do justice to his father.

"I had not come up with a speech. I spoke from the heart, but I didn't do my father justice. That look of disappointment on my father's face. If I have any regrets as far as my career goes, that's probably it!" said Randy Orton.

Will Randy Orton right the wrong WWE did a few years ago concerning the US Championship?

In 2018, Randy Orton scored a pinfall victory over Bobby Roode to win his maiden United States Championship at the Fastlane Premium Live Event in a match that is now lost in the shuffle. The same can be said about his reign itself, which ended prematurely a month later at WrestleMania 34.

In February, Randy got caught up in the Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul rivalry. Inside the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia, The Maverick cost Orton a potential shot at the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XL after being eliminated by The Viper.

While The Prizefighter and The Apex Predator have forged a fresh tag team partnership in the last few weeks, it will be every man for himself at WrestleMania XL. Will Orton capture yet another title at The Show of Shows this weekend? Only time will tell!

