Kevin Owens and Randy Orton both have a chance to become the new US Champion at WrestleMania 40. At the event, they will face Logan Paul for his title in a Triple-Threat match.

The two veterans have aligned with each other leading up to WrestleMania 40, battling superstars like Paul, Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, and Pretty Deadly along the way.

Having someone watch your back is important, but is the alliance between Orton and Owens the best thing for each man on The Road to WrestleMania 40? Here are three reasons why it may be a mistake for both men.

#3 They both have short fuses

Owens and Orton can get angry very easily

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton have been in WWE so long that they've turned face and heel innumerable times. A lot of those heel turns worked because both The Viper and The Prizefighter have short fuses.

Orton's entire 'Viper' persona was crafted around his snake-like approach of striking at any point. The RKO is always referred to as happening 'from out of nowhere' because it's a sudden move.

Owens debuted as a face and turned heel on the same night in WWE NXT. There have already been a few moments of miscommunication between the two. That tenuous alliance won't be able to survive a match at WrestleMania 40.

#2 Both stars have track records of turning on people

Kevin Owens has fought Sami Zayn many times in his career

Kevin Owens' debut for NXT was emotional and noteworthy for many reasons. He won his first big match for NXT on the same night that his best friend, Sami Zayn, won the NXT Title.

The Prizefighter fought a villain in his match but then turned heel at the end of the night by attacking Zayn. Owens has also turned on Zayn and other allies like Chris Jericho on the main roster.

Randy Orton has turned on many former allies like Triple H, Ric Flair, Edge, and others. Neither man has a good track record of being trustworthy, so something has to give on the way to WrestleMania 40.

#1 Only one star can win at WrestleMania 40

Having an ally in a fight is beneficial. When a tangible prize is up for grabs, however, that alliance can go out the window. The tagline 'every man/woman for himself/herself' has always been linked to the Royal Rumble.

That mentality is also relevant in multi-person matches. Anything can happen since rules don't apply in a triple threat. Despite having greater odds of losing, the champ can have an upper hand if he or she can sow dissent between the opponents in the ring.

Owens and Orton will work together to eliminate Logan Paul, but will they have a sporting match with the title up for grabs? The chance at glory can cloud anyone's judgment. WrestleMania 40 will be one of the most glorious events in the history of combat sports and sports entertainment. Whether the two can keep their peace or will they go after each other and lose sight of the gold will be answered soon.

