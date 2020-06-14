Randy Orton promises to 'defy expectations' at WWE Backlash 2020

Randy Orton's match with Edge at WWE Backlash 2020 promises to defy expectations.

Randy Orton praises Edge as Hall of Famer and promises to defy expectations at WWE Backlash 2020.

Will Orton 'edge' his old friend and rival? (Pic Source: WWE)

In a way, this match has been in the making for a long time. The reception to their WrestleMania match was overall well-received, even though it had its detractors. With that said, Randy Orton and Edge have a chance to have a go at it the second time around, and they will be getting that chance at WWE Backlash 2020.

Randy Orton aims to 'defy expecations' at WWE Backlash 2020

On Twitter, Randy Orton previewed his upcoming match with Edge, putting him over in the process and also highlighting the match as an opportunity to display his abilities.

A lot of things have been said about this match tonight at #WWEBacklash...

For me, it’s a match against a @WWE Hall of Famer.

It’s a match against myself and my own abilities.

It’s a match to defy expectations. #EdgevsOrton https://t.co/Pf0xcr29tx pic.twitter.com/6lKRHKunF3 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 14, 2020

It should be noted that Edge and Randy Orton have both main-evented Backlash 2020 3 times each in its history, since the first Backlash PPV in 1999. In a sense, this Backlash follows the original structure of the PPV, which was to have rematches of the matches that took place at WrestleMania, and in that sense, it holds true.

Another interesting observation is that Edge was an Attitude Era star while Randy Orton came of age in the Ruthless Aggression Era. The matchup between the two could certainly be one of the best at the PPV, and could possible even be the main-event..