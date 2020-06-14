5 WWE Superstars who main-evented Backlash the most times

WWE Superstars like Edge, Randy Orton and others have main-evented WWE Backlash multiple times.

WWE Backlash is set to take place this Sunday at the Performance Center.

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Some surprising names appeared in this list (Pic Source: WWE)

Another WWE PPV is on the horizon, but as opposed, this has a long history attached to it. WWE Backlash 2020 will be the 15th edition of the PPV and, at one point, was the next big event after WrestleMania. The first Backlash took place back in 1999 with The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin main-eventing the first PPV.

Some of the biggest WWE Superstars have made their name at Backlash

Superstars like Edge, Randy Orton, Batista, and even Jinder Mahal (depending on who you ask) have made a mark at the PPV. With that said, it's interesting to note that some names main-evented several times over that may come as a surprise to some reading this list.

Here are 5 WWE Superstars who main-evented Backlash the most number of times.

#5 The Rock - 3 times (WWE Backlash 1999, 2000 and 2003)

The Great One certainly made his mark with the Backlash PPVs

It's interesting to note that The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin headlined the first Backlash which, set the tone (at least, in the beginning) of what the PPV was meant to be. A follow up to WrestleMania and a chance to settle old scores. When pay-per-views have a thematic resonance to it, it makes for better viewing and a great payoff for the fans.

The Rock was the heel back in 1999 and, it served as a catalyst for him turning back and leaving The Corporation for good, in a rematch with Austin from WrestleMania 15. The following year, after losing his shot at the title against Triple H at WrestleMania 2000, The Rock won the WWE Championship with a little bit of help from Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Advertisement

2003 saw a dream match between Goldberg and The Rock in their only encounter to date with Da Man going over The Brahma Bull. The story was brilliant in its execution, with The Rock claiming he beat everyone there was to beat but,Goldberg had something to say about that. The main event was Goldberg's debut with WWE and allowed him to make his mark in the company in a big way.

This would also mark The Rock transitioning full time towards his Hollywood career. Looking back now, it should be noted that in each of his main-events, there was a coherent story that took place after WrestleMania. It helped shape the event in the years to come.

1 / 5 NEXT