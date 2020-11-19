Randy Orton reacts to 2 Chainz using the RKO in his music video 

Randy Orton's finishing move, the RKO, is one of the most famous wrestling moves in pro wrestling history. The three most destructive letters in sports entertainment, as Orton himself likes to call it, has often found its way into popular culture and memes largely due to its popularity and legacy of putting away multiple Superstars.

Recently, the RKO was used by famous American rapper 2 Chainz for his latest music video of the song 'Toni'. Randy Orton took to Instagram and shared the moment where 2 Chainz RKOs one of the girls in the music video. You can check out The Viper's post by clicking here.

Randy Orton was ecstatic after he found out that the rapper used his RKO finishing move and told 2 Chainz to ask him for advice if he plans on using the move in future videos.

Randy Orton on WWE RAW

Randy Orton who is currently on RAW dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre this Monday on the Red brand. Orton who now refers to himself as The Legend won the title by defeating McIntyre a few weeks ago in a Hell in a Cell match at the eponymous pay-per-view event.

The Scottish Psychopath will engage in a Champion vs. Champion battle against Universal Champion Roman Reigns this Sunday at Survivor Series but Orton is currently without a match at the pay-per-view. But, whatever be the cause, no one can predict when The Viper will strike next with an RKO out of nowhere.