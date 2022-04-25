Former WWE Champion reacts to Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury feud

Randy Orton's reacted to Drew McIntyre's response following the comments made by Tyson Fury.

The Gypsy King and the former WWE Champion have been clashing with each other since late 2020 when Tyson Fury challenged McIntyre in a tweet. Ever since then, both men have taken jabs at each other and more so in recent days.

Their clash was on full display when The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter following the WBC World Heavyweight Champion's message for the superstar during his post-fight interview.

"Biggest win of his career and he can't keep my name out of his mouth. You have our number, @Tyson_Fury!" tweeted McIntyre.

14-time world champion Randy Orton reacted to the exchange of words with a single emoji in reply to McIntyre. It seems that Orton is intrigued by the potential feud.

Tyson Fury defeated Dillian Whyte via knockout in the sixth record at Wembley Stadium, retaining his WBC Heavywight Title for the second time. The attendance was set to be a record-breaking 94,000.

What did Tyson Fury have to say about Drew McIntyre in his post-fight interview?

After the successful title defense against Dillian Whyte on Saturday, The Gypsy King appeared in a post-fight interview where he was asked about WWE's first major stadium show in the United Kingdom since 1992.

He was also asked about his presence on the show. The boxer teased an appearance in Cardiff and asked people not to rule him out.

"Don't rule me out of fighting there [the WWE UK stadium show]! You might see me at SummerSlam. I got to speak to Vince and the boys! I know Drew McIntyre has been saying a lot of things about me. I would love to knock him out."

Aside from Fury, Drew also shared that he would like to face the boxing champion in Cardiff, even mentioning how the 33-year-old shouldn't "screw up" his match against Whyte.

If both men square off, it won't be Fury's first rodeo in the company since he faced Braun Strowman in 2019 during WWE's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

