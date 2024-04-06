WWE veteran Randy Orton had an amusing reaction to Paul Heyman's profanity-filled comment during his Hall of Fame speech tonight.

The Bloodline's Wise Man is now a WWE Hall of Famer. He delivered a speech for the ages at the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. At one point during his speech, Heyman said the following: 'If you think that the spirit of ECW died in a bankruptcy court in 2001, you can s**k my fu*king di*k!'

The line received a massive chorus of cheers from the fans in attendance. Many WWE Superstars were amused by the comment, including Randy Orton. Check out his reaction below:

Orton is mere hours away from competing in a huge Triple Threat match at WrestleMania XL. On Night Two of The Show of Shows, The Viper will compete against Logan Paul and Kevin Owens for the United States title. The trio has been feuding for a while now and Orton's fans would love to see him lift the coveted belt at 'Mania.

As for Paul Heyman, his Hall of Fame speech stole the show tonight. He is one of the greatest managers in WWE history and has finally been given his flowers on the biggest stage possible.

Did you like Paul Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame speech?

