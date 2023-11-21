WWE
Randy Orton receives five-word message from Drew McIntyre ahead of his massive return at Survivor Series: WarGames

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Nov 21, 2023 11:21 IST
Randy Orton (left); Drew McIntyre (right)

Drew McIntyre has sent a message to Randy Orton following the events of WWE RAW.

On Monday night, Cody Rhodes took the pro-wrestling world by storm when he announced Randy Orton's big return. The Viper will make his return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Soon after RAW went off the air, Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to share an old photo featuring a face-off between him and Orton. He also sent a message to his old nemesis.

"Hello darkness, my old friend #SurvivorSeries," he wrote.

Orton and Drew McIntyre were arch-rivals not too long ago. McIntyre won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Months later, The Viper defeated The Scotsman inside Hell in a Cell to win the coveted belt.

Less than a month later, Drew McIntyre defeated Orton in a "No Countout No Disqualification" match on WWE RAW to win back the belt. The latter was a heel back then, while McIntyre was a full-fledged babyface.

Now that the roles are reversed, it would be interesting to see what happens when the duo comes face-to-face at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Drop your reactions to Orton's big return from injury in the comments section below!

