Randy Orton receives intriguing offer ahead of WWE SmackDown; could change everything

Randy Orton has been single-minded since returning to WWE from his injury. He wants to go after The Bloodline and Roman Reigns, punishing them for not only injuring him but also wants to take the titles from Reigns once and for all. Now, ahead of WWE SmackDown, he has received an offer that could help him to do just that.

Paul Heyman seems to have sent a message to The Viper.

Randy Orton has found himself in a three-man feud heading into challenging Roman Reigns for the title. LA Knight and AJ Styles have both been adamant about wanting a shot at the title too. Although it appeared that Nick Aldis would sort out the issues between the three men, that's not how it turned out.

An interference during the Triple Threat Match to determine the No.1 Contender led to SmackDown General Manager Aldis adding all three of them to the match. It's now a Fatal Four-Way between Reigns and his challengers at Royal Rumble.

Now, heading into SmackDown, Paul Heyman has made a cryptic post seemingly hinting at a new alliance between himself and Randy Orton while trying to create issues between Reigns' opponents.

On SmackDown, during the contract signing, while there was discord and issues between the stars present, Orton made sure to let Heyman know that he was going to beat Solo Sikoa later that night. He grabbed Heyman's tie while saying it, and if he wanted, he could have hit Heyman with an RKO or DDT. He did neither.

Referring to his mercy, The Wiseman took to Twitter and wrote:

"Hmmmmm ... @RandyOrton has me all TIED up. Ahem ... I'd like to thank the #Viper for his merciful decision not to DDT nor RKO me. Considering the fact AJ Styles and LA Knight are clearly conspiring against Mr Orton regarding this #Fatal4Way Match, I respect his intelligent decision. If there's ever any business for us to do in the future ..."

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman's attempt to sow discord may turn into a real alliance with Randy Orton

While at this point, Heyman is trying to create a split between Roman Reigns' opponents heading into the Royal Rumble, there's another side to the story.

Given Heyman's intention to always be associated with the biggest name of the business, his "plan" to sow discord by creating an alliance with Randy Orton, may turn into a very real thing.

Expand Tweet

If Reigns suspects Heyman of any disloyalty, he would be kicked out of the faction, while Orton himself may try to sway The Wiseman and get the legendary manager to betray Reigns when it matters most. Only the Royal Rumble will make the reality clear.

Do you want to see an alliance between Orton and Paul Heyman? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.