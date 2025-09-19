Randy Orton receives a message from retired WWE World Champion before Wrestlepalooza

Randy Orton is considered to be one of the biggest stars in WWE's history, having been a part of the company for over two decades. He recently recieved high praise from a former World Champion Mark Henry, who made a post on Instagram.The Viper has battled some of the most iconic names in pro-wrestling over his long and illustrious career, having made a name for himself for his skill in the ring and talent on the mic. His character work is considered to be on par with John Cena and The Rock, and he was even seen taking on stars much bigger than himself like Mark Henry and Big Show.Taking to Instagram, Mark Henry recently posted a video of a match with Randy Orton, heaping praise on the Viper. You can check out the full post here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE star Randy Orton was recently compared to an AEW starA current AEW star, Kyle Fletcher, has taken on a look that is quite similar to what Randy Orton looked like during his early years in WWE. Naturally this has invited comparisons between the two, which led to Kyle making a comment about it.Speaking on The Masked Man Show, the AEW star stated:“I think when I did the head shave and the character change, whatever you want to call it, it was like, okay, I have to make my look stand out. I have to change things up from what I was doing before. And then trunks was the idea. I'll change the jacket. I'll put the entrance pants. I'll do whatever.&quot;He further added that he did not want to be compared to anybody, although he appreciated being compared to the WWE star.&quot;And then that's when I started getting the Randy Orton (comparisons). And I was like, okay, that's a nice comparison, but I never want to be a copy of someone else. I want to be my own person. So then it was, from there, how do we change things to become a little bit more unique? And then organically, I ended up with the pink and the pink has stuck. And then everything kind of just evolves. So yeah, it evolved very naturally into what it is today.” As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Kyle Fletcher in what looks like a very promising future.