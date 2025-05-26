Randy Orton receives a two-word message from Sunderland A.F.C. after their promotion to the Premier League

Randy Orton has received a message from Sunderland A.F.C. after they were promoted to the Premier League. The team's forward, Eliezer Mayenda, caught Orton's attention with his celebration during the Championship Promotion Playoff Final.
Mayenda's 76th-minute goal against Sheffield United saw Sunderland equalize and eventually confirm their promotion to the Premier League for the first time in eight years. The Spanish forward celebrated by replacing The Viper's iconic pose, one that he usually does during his entrances.
On Instagram, Sunderland's official handle took note of Orton's post after he shared a photo of Mayenda doing his celebration. The Black Cats sent a two-word message to the multi-time WWE World Champion.
"The Viper 🔥" wrote Sunderland A.F.C.
Check out a screengrab of Sunderland's Instagram comment on Orton's post:
Vince Russo said Nick Aldis not stepping up to Randy Orton was a problem
Randy Orton has hit Nick Aldis with an RKO on three separate occasions. The latest one was during the Backlash Premium Live Event when Orton unsuccessfully challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo took digs at Aldis, claiming he has no "b***s." He said:
"Nick Aldis took his third cutter from Randy Orton on Saturday. You think they are going to do anything with that? So now you got a GM, whatever his title is, who has no b***s, because he took three cutters and he's not going to do anything?"
Orton's latest WWE match was at Backlash when he crossed paths with his long-term rival, John Cena. Unfortunately for The Viper, he failed to win his 15th WWE World Championship, courtesy of multiple interferences, including R-Truth. Truth's distraction allowed Cena to cheat and retain his title once again.
It remains to be seen what's next in store for Orton on SmackDown and which superstar he will feud with.