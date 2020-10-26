Randy Orton reveals big mistake he made ahead of career-defining match 

Randy Orton is the WWE Champion again after he beat Drew McIntyre for the belt at tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The Viper is one of the most respected legends in the industry, but there was a time when he was an unruly, brash young gun. During the latest WWE Untold dubbed "The Phenom and The Legend Killer", Randy Orton made a big revelation about his WrestleMania 21 match against The Undertaker.

Randy Orton said that on the day of the Hall of Fame, there was a rehearsal for his match against The Deadman. Bob Orton Jr., John Laurinaitis, Mike Chioda, Ricky Steamboat, and The Undertaker were all present, but Randy Orton was nowhere to be seen.

Orton further said that he got into some trouble, and thus missed the rehearsal. He reached the spot when the others were done. Orton considers it to be one of his biggest regrets in the business. He also thanks The Undertaker at one point during the special, for not punishing him for the mistake.

Randy Orton and The Undertaker had a heated feud that lasted for months on end

The Undertaker defeated Randy Orton at WrestleMania, but the rivalry was far from over. Orton soon went to SmackDown during the WWE Draft and immediately attacked The Undertaker. Orton and The Undertaker's rivalry ended months later, at the Armageddon pay-per-view, where The Phenom put The Legend Killer down inside Hell in a Cell.