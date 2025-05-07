Randy Orton reveals plans to change iconic entrance music

Randy Orton has one of the most iconic entrance themes in WWE. However, the veteran recently revealed he was planning on changing it.

The song "Voices" has been used by The Apex Predator as his entrance theme since 2008. Despite already being very popular, the theme reached a different level altogether after the crowd sang along to the lyrics during the WWE Backlash France weekend last year.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Randy Orton made a surprise revelation about "Voices." The Viper claimed that he was going to change his entrance music on his return from injury in 2023. It was then decided that the change would happen at either a big moment or a heel turn.

"Matter of fact, I was going to change my music coming back from my back surgery in late 2023. We ended up making the decision to keep it, and we were going to change it when I got into something big or turned heel," he said.

Randy Orton added that it all changed after his entrances at WWE Backlash in Lyon, France. He pointed out that the crowd at every show started singing his song word-for-word after it happened for the first time at the PLE.

"Then, we go to Lyon, France and I think it was a year ago that we were there — and I mean, everything changed. The whole place was singing my song word-for-word, and from that point forward, every venue, every show, no matter where we’re at, more or less, the crowd is singing or at least trying to sing to my song. I ain’t changing it now. It took 16, 17 years, however long I had that song, but they’re finally singing it. Hell yeah," Orton added. [H/T: Billboard]

Randy Orton shares his honest opinion about his WWE entrance music

In the interview, Randy Orton also shared his honest take on his entrance theme. The 15-time World Champion said he never thought it would be as big as it got and work out that well for him.

The WWE veteran added that he thought there was room for improvement. However, Orton noted that with the crowd singing along, he was feeling the song more than ever before.

"Back to your question, no, I didn’t think it was going to be as big of a song and work out well for me. As a matter of fact, I thought we could do better. But now, at this point, I’m feeling it more than I’ve ever before, because that crowd is finally singing along and feeling it too," he said. [H/T: Billboard]

Randy Orton will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Backlash Premium Live Event. The wrestling promotion has been advertising the bout between the two longtime rivals as "One Last Time."

