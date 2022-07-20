"We don't know if Randy's ever coming back" - Top WWE Superstar makes a major comment in regard to Randy Orton's absence

14-time world champion Randy Orton has been away from WWE television for quite some time now. Monday Night RAW Superstar Seth Rollins has now made a major comment about his absence.

Randy Orton formed a tag team with Riddle following WrestleMania 37 last year. The duo soon became a fan-favorite team and even captured the RAW Tag Team Championships twice. Orton has been out of action due to some back injuries for a couple of months now.

During a recent interview with Metro, Seth Rollins spoke about Riddle, who will be facing him in a one-on-one match at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam. Rollins claimed that Riddle needs to stop copying Randy Orton. He stated that while the fans took a liking to RK-Bro, they don't know now if Randy's ever coming back, and hence Riddle needs to show more individuality:

"Obviously the audience took a big liking to him based on his relationship with Randy, but now we don’t know if Randy’s ever coming back. We got no clue what Randy’s medical situation is," said Seth Rollins.

Riddle is hopeful that Randy Orton will return soon

Riddle and Orton have been arguably one of the most interesting pairings in recent memory. During a recent chat with ProSieben MAXX, The Original Bro provided an update on his tag team partner. He revealed that Orton is still recovering from injuries and is doing well, but didn't share any specific details:

"Randy is still recovering from his injuries, and hopefully, he'll be back sooner rather than later. I can't say anything more than that because I'm not a doctor! Randy is in high spirits, and he's doing well," said Riddle. (From 4:23 - 4:41)

Recent reports have suggested that there is a possibility that The Viper may be out of action for the rest of 2022. This would be a huge blow for the company as Randy Orton is one of the biggest stars on WWE's current roster.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win at WWE SummerSlam 2022? Seth Rollins Riddle 49 votes so far