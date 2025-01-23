Randy Orton's actions for a former WWE Superstar results in an interesting reaction; 40-year-old sends The Viper a message 

Randy Orton tried to prevent the departure of now-former WWE Superstar, Baron Corbin. On Twitter/X, Corbin, now known as Tom Pestock, sent a message to The Viper.

In November 2024, Pestock departed WWE after the company didn't renew his contract. This marked the end of his 12-year tenure with the Stamford-based promotion. Pestock held the United States Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championship with Bron Breakker during his time in WWE.

On Twitter/X, Pestock sent a message to Orton, who wanted the 40-year-old superstar to stay with the company. The former WWE Superstar praised his former colleague for his attitude.

Trending

"Randy is one of the most stand up dudes in the entire industry," wrote Pestock.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Check out Pestock's message to Orton:

Expand Tweet

Tom Pestock (Baron Corbin) opened up about his discussion with Randy Orton

Tom Pestock recently opened up about his discussion with Randy Orton, who thought the former United States Champion would stay with WWE for at least another decade.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet in a recent interview, Pestock stated the following:

"Randy's like, ‘Dude, I honestly thought you were gonna be here another 10 years?’ I don't understand it. He's like, ‘Do you mind if I talk to Hunter about it?’ I don't know if he ever did, but he's like, 'Somebody doesn't like you.’ I'm like, ‘There's nothing I can do to change that.’"

Orton is one of the most well-renowned wrestlers in WWE. The former multi-time World Champion is presently absent from television after taking a Piledriver from Kevin Owens, who betrayed his former ally for siding with Cody Rhodes.

The Viper's return is yet to be confirmed. However, he could make a huge comeback with the Royal Rumble season around the corner. Moreover, Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Ladder Match against Owens at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback