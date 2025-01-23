  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Randy Orton's actions for a former WWE Superstar results in an interesting reaction; 40-year-old sends The Viper a message 

Randy Orton's actions for a former WWE Superstar results in an interesting reaction; 40-year-old sends The Viper a message 

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jan 23, 2025 18:39 GMT
Randy Orton had a heartfelt gesture towards this former WWE star (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Randy Orton had a heartfelt gesture towards this former WWE star (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Randy Orton tried to prevent the departure of now-former WWE Superstar, Baron Corbin. On Twitter/X, Corbin, now known as Tom Pestock, sent a message to The Viper.

In November 2024, Pestock departed WWE after the company didn't renew his contract. This marked the end of his 12-year tenure with the Stamford-based promotion. Pestock held the United States Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championship with Bron Breakker during his time in WWE.

On Twitter/X, Pestock sent a message to Orton, who wanted the 40-year-old superstar to stay with the company. The former WWE Superstar praised his former colleague for his attitude.

also-read-trending Trending
"Randy is one of the most stand up dudes in the entire industry," wrote Pestock.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Check out Pestock's message to Orton:

Tom Pestock (Baron Corbin) opened up about his discussion with Randy Orton

Tom Pestock recently opened up about his discussion with Randy Orton, who thought the former United States Champion would stay with WWE for at least another decade.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet in a recent interview, Pestock stated the following:

"Randy's like, ‘Dude, I honestly thought you were gonna be here another 10 years?’ I don't understand it. He's like, ‘Do you mind if I talk to Hunter about it?’ I don't know if he ever did, but he's like, 'Somebody doesn't like you.’ I'm like, ‘There's nothing I can do to change that.’"

Orton is one of the most well-renowned wrestlers in WWE. The former multi-time World Champion is presently absent from television after taking a Piledriver from Kevin Owens, who betrayed his former ally for siding with Cody Rhodes.

The Viper's return is yet to be confirmed. However, he could make a huge comeback with the Royal Rumble season around the corner. Moreover, Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Ladder Match against Owens at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Brandon Nell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी