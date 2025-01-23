Randy Orton tried to prevent former WWE star's exit; even spoke to Triple H about it

One of the biggest stars in WWE history is Randy Orton. The Viper has a lot of influence backstage for what he has done in his career. Orton tried to prevent the exit of a former WWE star, going as far as talking to Triple H personally.

Baron Corbin is now a free agent after WWE shockingly didn't offer him a new contract. It was a surprising move given that Corbin has been with the company since 2012 and has seemingly done everything he has been instructed to do without a hitch.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Lone Wolf revealed that many of his former colleagues consoled him after the news of his exit broke. One of them was Randy Orton, who even tried to talk to Triple H to stop it from happening, but someone higher on the ladder didn't want him back:

"Randy's like, ‘Dude, I honestly thought you were gonna be here another 10 years?’ I don't understand it. He's like, ‘Do you mind if I talk to Hunter about it?’ I don't know if he ever did, but he's like, 'Somebody doesn't like you.’ I'm like, ‘There's nothing I can do to change that,’" Corbin said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

While Baron Corbin didn't reveal the identity of the person who disliked him, he did clarify that it wasn't Triple H. Corbin has nothing but love and respect for The Game for all the things he learned from him.

Randy Orton's potential WWE return date revealed

Kevin Owens took out Randy Orton back in November by hitting him with a Piledriver. Orton sold the injury, given that he was coming off a back injury that kept him out of action for almost two years. He has not been seen since then, but it appears his return is imminent.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Backstage Pass, a fan asked WrestleVotes about Randy Orton's return to WWE television. The insider revealed that The Viper could return at the Royal Rumble and possibly go after Owens during his ladder match against Cody Rhodes:

"I don't know if both, but I would certainly say with the way the injury angle went down, he has to come back for Kevin Owens. He can't just enter the Rumble as a surprise and forget about everything. So I'd say if he's in Indianapolis for the pay-per-view, likely look for him during that ladder match," WrestleVotes said.

The Royal Rumble is on February 1 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

